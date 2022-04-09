By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Haskins passed away this morning after a vehicle accident in Florida, per his agent.

He was 24 years old.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

In his one season as a college football starter in 2018, Haskins threw 50 touchdown passes, still a Big Ten record, for Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record. He also was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that season.

Before the Steelers picked up free agent Mitchell Trubisky last month, Haskins was projected to compete for the starting job with fellow reserve Mason Rudolph. The two backed up longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger, who retired following last season.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details