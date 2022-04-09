By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburghers gathered to pray for Ukrainians under attack or forced out by the Russian Federation.READ MORE: Steelers Super Bowl Champion Dwayne Woodruff Recalls Time With Dwyane Haskins
Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie hosted a candlelight vigil.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police And River Rescue Discover Body Near Ohio River
They lit candles to represent the number of children killed in the attack.
“None of us, even the most feeble, would allow a bully to hurt an infant or a newborn and that’s the kind of power Russia has in Ukraine,” said Father John Charest of St. Peter St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. “The rest of the world is sitting there, afraid of something, and not stepping in.”MORE NEWS: Landslide Closes Portion Of Route 88 In Washington County
By their count, there were more than 175 candles lit.