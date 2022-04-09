By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — A couple accused of killing two people at a home in Waynesburg will stand trial.
Investigators allege that Shawna Smith and her boyfriend, Courtland Rogers, admitted to shooting and killing Judy Hunter and Kevin Williford at a home on Morris Street.
Investigators believe the incident started as an argument over drugs and jewelry.
The district attorney says he will do everything he can to bring justice to the victims’ families.