By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers are being asked to count the trout for a cause.
Wholey’s in the Strip District is raising money and rewarding one winner with a gift card if they can guess the number of fish in the live tank at Wholey’s.
And the owners are not going to give unlimited time for people to make their guesses.
Even Vice President Sam Wholey of the Robert Wholey Company does not know exactly how many trout are in there, but all trout will be counted after the contest deadline.
“We don’t know the exact number of trout in the tank; however, we will disclose that on April 25,” Wholey said.
Every guess costs $1, which Wholey's will match.
Everything will be donated to Achieva, which assists people with mental and physical disabilities in Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania.