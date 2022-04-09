IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Center For Media Innovation, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Point Park University, YWCA, YWCA Greater Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The for-sale sign is coming down at the Downtown YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh.

City Club Apartments bought the Wood Street property.

The Y says its new headquarters will include gender-neutral bathrooms and facilities for those with disabilities, as well as families with young children.

Point Park University’s Center for Media Innovation (CMI), which is located in the same building, will be moving across campus to the university’s West Penn building.