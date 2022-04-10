By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — One person is dead, and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Aliquippa.
The victim who died was discovered on Irwin Street, and the injured victim was found at a home in Franklin Avenue.
Pennsylvania State Police are still at the scene.
No cause for the shooting or any victims are known at this time.
