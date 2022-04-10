By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A storytelling group from the Mon Valley held a book signing for their latest project called "The Corona Diaries."
The McKeesport Community Newsroom teamed up with the Carnegie Library and the Tube City Writers to host the signing.
The book is a collection of stories based on the writers' experiences during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
The writers range in age from 16 to 70 years old.
"The stories are funny, they're sad, some are heartbreaking, but you'll definitely be moved by them," said Martha Rial, the project manager for the McKeesport Community Newsroom. "And the book is available on Amazon.com."
The Mon Valley is always looking for new writers, so they encourage anyone interested to reach out to the McKeesport Community Newsroom.