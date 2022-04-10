By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The concerns of understaffing continue at the Allegheny County Jail continue tonight.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Early Rain Starts The Week Along With Warm Temperatures
The guards union said it requested the jail be put on lockdown for safety reasons.
Union president Brian Englert said the current shift is short seven hallway escorts and an intake officer.READ MORE: Metal Detectors To Be Installed In Erie School District After Shooting Injures One
He said that is dangerous for the inmates and the staff if there is a problem inside the jail.
KDKA has reached out to Allegheny County for comment and is awaiting a response.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Marathon Participants Get First Look At 2022 Course
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details