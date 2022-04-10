PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Taylor Kovacs used to be a student in Gwen’s Girls.

Now she’s leading them.

“I had parent-child conflicts at home, and CYF (Office of Children, Youth and Families) removed me from the home,” said Kovacs. “I went to a lot of different group homes and foster care systems throughout Allegheny County, and I ended up at Gwen’s Girls.”

But Kovacs said moving to Gwen’s Girls’ residential housing in high school changed her life.

“This was the first organization that I came to and had my own room,” said Kovacs. “I had my own space. They let me be an adult. I was able to have community time out in the community. I was able to work. They gave me freedom to grow.”

They also gave Kovacs the encouragement she needed.

Now Kovacs is passing on these lessons and love to other girls.

She’s a youth development specialist at Gwen’s Girls.

“We teach them life skills, help them with education needs, really just teach them how to become a young lady and to make it through the crazy day in age we’re in now with social media,” said Kovacs. “and just have that one person they can rely on.”

Gwen’s Girls has several programs to empower at-risk girls who are 8 to 18-years-old.

They have an after-school program where they focus on their education and emotional well-being.

“A space where the girls can come and be themselves and feel like they’re safe to be able to explore all their thoughts and feelings with other girls that look just like them,” said Dr. Kathi Elliott, who is the CEO of Gwen’s Girls.

Elliott said the non-profit organization also has a stem initiative and mental health services.

During the pandemic, they began offering online academic help for students in third through 12th grade as well as activities to keep them out of the criminal justice system.

“I think one of the biggest challenges we see at Gwen’s Girls is everything we’re seeing in our world today,” said Elliott. “the increase in violence, the impact of the pandemic and our families in general are needing that extra support.”

Gwen’s Girls has been offering that assistance since 2002. Elliott said her mother, Gwen, started this organization. she said Gwen broke barriers when she became one of the first African American female police officers in the Pittsburgh police department.

She rose through the ranks and eventually became a commander.

“A lot of her work was around youth and missing persons and she came across a lot of families and girls that need support,” said Elliott. “After serving 26 years, she decided to start this program that would help to support young girls and their families and ultimately the community.”

Elliott said each year, they serve about 350 girls in their Clairton, North Side and Wilkinsburg locations.

Their end goal is “inspiring new destiny.”

“I hope that the girls understand that no matter where they come from, what their life experiences are, whatever’s going on in their family and community, whatever they choose to be, and dream about, they can do that.” said Elliott.

Just like Kovacs did.

And as these young girls follow their dreams, they’ll always have support not too far behind.

“They have a safe space they can always come back to, no matter what the real world throws at you,” said Kovacs. “Once you’re a Gwen’s Girl, you’re always a Gwen’s Girl. We’re going to be here for you regardless.”

Elliott is excited to announce that they’re expanding Gwen’s Girls. they hope to open their new location in Wilkinsburg by 2023.

They’re also celebrating their 20th anniversary gala on May 12.

For more information about the event and joining Gwen’s Girls.