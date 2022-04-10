By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

BLAWNOX (KDKA) – A new clubhouse has opened for people with autism to come and enjoy an open mic night.

Moondog’s Pub in Blawnox had their grand opening this weekend of their new clubhouse.

It’s specifically designed for people on the autism spectrum and creates a safe space for everyone to be included.

The found and owner said this is something he has dreamt about for years.

“We have several people that we know that live on the spectrum and just felt like it would be a good idea to do something like this,” said Ron Esser, the founder. “It just kind of has snowballed and worked out to we really wanted to design something specifically. People on the spectrum are excluded from so many things, they’ll all be included here and make it very comfortable for all of them.”

The specifically designed room includes karaoke, video games, keyboards, electronic drums, and more.