By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum opened for the season on Friday with its annual Bunny Trolley.
The museum in Washington hosted a scavenger hunt, springtime crafts activities, the 4H club's live rabbits and a special photo opportunity with the bunny.
"I think it's a great family event," said Scott Becker, the ex-director of the museum. "It gets you in the spirit of the season. It's just a great family time for everybody, children of all ages. I would definitely encourage you to come out. It's different."
Masks are required to ride the trolleys because of mass transit rules.