By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's back and in person for the first time in a couple of years.
We're talking about the 2022 DICKS Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.
On Saturday, runners got their first look at this year’s course and were able to tour 12 miles of the UPMC Health Plan Half Marathon.
They also got to take a look at 20 miles of the full marathon course.
This all comes ahead of marathon weekend which is coming up on May 1.