PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a cold start to our Sunday with scattered snow showers.
Some will see light accumulation in the grassy areas but we will warm up this afternoon with sunshine near dinner time and highs near 50.
Wind gusts today will be near 20 mph, so it’ll feel chilly if you’re out and about.
Another frontal boundary arrives for the start of the week, this one will bring rain for the Monday morning commute, but warmer temperatures come along with it.
Highs are back in the 60s tomorrow with rain lasting overnight into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon we get back near 70 with sunshine for the Pirates Home Opener.
Wednesday expect more showers and possible thunderstorms and then more showers Thursday with highs staying in the low to mid 70s.
Seasonable temperatures return for Friday and Easter Weekend.