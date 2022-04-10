By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some of Allegheny County's biggest events this spring are going green.
Walk MS Pittsburgh, Millvale Earth Day, Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend, Pittonkatonk and Millvale Music Festival will be "zero waste" to reduce the amount of trash that ends up landfills.
The goals is to "90% or more material from landfill through a system of reuse, recovery, recycling and composting," according to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, Inc.
Organizers say that past efforts have significantly reduced waste and helped events in the area be more environmentally friendly.