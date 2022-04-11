By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot on Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were called out to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue just after 10 p.m. for multiple Shotspotter alerts and 911 calls.
Officers arrived at the scene and were led to an apartment where a man had been shot in the chest.
The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police were then notified of another person who arrived at a nearby hospital after being shot along Bedford Avenue.
Witnesses told police they saw a group of men flee the scene after the shooting occurred.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
