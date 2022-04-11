PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Long before the Jerry Sandusky scandal, a new report Monday details how Penn State University dealt with another sexual assault scandal.

A recent ESPN investigation reports former football player Todd Hodne was a serial rapist.

Hodne played football during the Joe Paterno era in the 1970s. But according to ESPN, those who tried his case remember him as one of the most dangerous, physically imposing and ruthless people they have ever faced in court.

ESPN referred to his story and the stories of his 12 known survivors as non-existent until now. According to ESPN and statements from victims, his attacks were cruel and predatory. He reportedly often hid in plain sight before attacking his victims, threatening them to stay quiet while holding a knife to their necks before assaulting them.

According to ESPN’s reporting, his victims at Penn State mounted in a rather short period of time. Hodne was recruited to the team from Long Island in 1977. In October 1978, fingerprints and a traced phone call helped bring him to justice. He was convicted of criminal sexual assault.

Penn State University released a statement Monday, saying:

“We have the deepest sympathy and respect for each of Todd Hodne’s victims, some of whom attended the University and some of whom lived near his hometown. We know each has faced daily the pain he inflicted more than 40 years ago, and though he was expelled by the University, found guilty and incarcerated, each of his victims will continue to live with it for the rest of their lives. No one should have to live with such pain.”

Hodne died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 61.