By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin is facing a multi-game suspension for Sunday’s cross-checking incident.

The NHL confirmed Monday that Malkin will be suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki at the end of the second period. The news was first reported by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Mike DeFabo.

Malkin was given a four-minute double-minor after the cross-check to Borowiecki’s face, drawing blood. Borowiecki was given a slashing minor and did not return to the game. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime.

According to DeFabo, this is the second time Malkin has been suspended in his career.

The Penguins have eight regular-season games remaining. Their next four games are against the Islanders and Bruins.