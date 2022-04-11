By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin is facing a multi-game suspension for Sunday’s cross-checking incident.

The NHL confirmed Monday that Malkin will be suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki at the end of the second period. The news was first reported by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Mike DeFabo.

April 12, 2022