The NHL confirmed Monday that Malkin will be suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki at the end of the second period. The news was first reported by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Mike DeFabo.
Here’s a look at the play:
Malkin was given a four-minute double-minor after the cross-check to Borowiecki’s face, drawing blood. Borowiecki was given a slashing minor and did not return to the game. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime.
According to DeFabo, this is the second time Malkin has been suspended in his career.
The Penguins have eight regular-season games remaining. Their next four games are against the Islanders and Bruins.