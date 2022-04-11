PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The search for answers continues after Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed along an interstate in South Florida over the weekend.

There are still a lot of unknown details about the morning Haskins was killed, included why he was walking along a busy interstate.

Police say Haskins was struck while attempting to cross Interstate 595’s busy westbound lanes near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County.

Haskins was hit by a dump truck around 6:30 a.m., leading the highway to be shut down for several hours while police conducted a traffic homicide investigation.

Right now, police are working to figure out why he was along the highway.

Haskins, who re-signed with the Steelers in March after serving as a reserve last season, was in South Florida working out with Steelers teammates.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Haskins was a former Ohio State quarterback. He led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, including a Big Ten Championship and a victory over Washington in the Rose Bowl. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Many have expressed their sadness and are shocked about what happened to Haskins over the weekend.

Numerous former and current teammates have released statements, saying they’re thinking of his family during this difficult time.

Haskins was 24 years old.