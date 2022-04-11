PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The tragic death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins continues to tear at the heartstrings of those who knew him.

“It’s hard to wrap your mind around something like this, especially since it happened so tragically to a young person,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Monday.

Haskins’ former coach was with him when Haskins played at Ohio State. Day said he’s still at a loss for words.

“It’s still hard to get our feet under us. We all are hurting,” he said.

Haskins was hit and killed by a dump truck in Florida. He was reportedly in Miami working out with several of his teammates. Police said Haskins was trying to cross lanes on a highway when he was killed.

Coach Day took time to reflect on Haskins’ life on Monday. He said the 24-year-old was a gifted athlete, but that was only part of the man. Haskins’ smile and compassion will not be forgotten by his former coach.

“The look in his eye, it was just so genuine. I think of his compassion that he had for people,” Day said.

After coming out of college, Haskins started right away in Washington and faced some struggles in the NFL. After being released, he signed with the Steelers in January of 2021. He hoped to get his career back on track with the black and gold.

“Coach Tomlin was unbelievable. He and I got together here and had some conversations. He really wanted to help Dwayne,” Day said about conversations with the Steelers coach.

According to Day, when he would speak with Haskins, he knew the Steelers organization was going to help him out.

“He made some changes. He was all in,” Day said about Haskins.

Day has spoken with the family of Haskins. He said they are devastated and still processing the loss. Ohio State plans to honor him before their spring game on Saturday.