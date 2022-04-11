By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Siqi Xu was last seen by his roommate at their home in the 3200 block of Parkview Avenue on Monday morning, police said. He drove away in his white Jeep Wrangler with PA registration LVE7718. He left his cell phone behind, police said.
He is described as 5-foot-4 by the authorities.
Police seek the public’s help to locate a missing and vulnerable male.
Info? Call (412)323-7141.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.