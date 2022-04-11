CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Missing Person, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing and vulnerable 21-year-old man.

READ MORE: Around The Table: Raising Interest Rates

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

READ MORE: Pitt Grad Students Offering Free Tax Help

Siqi Xu was last seen by his roommate at their home in the 3200 block of Parkview Avenue on Monday morning, police said. He drove away in his white Jeep Wrangler with PA registration LVE7718. He left his cell phone behind, police said.

He is described as 5-foot-4 by the authorities.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Bob Casey Presses FDA For Information On Recalled Baby Formula

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.