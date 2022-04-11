By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the war in Ukraine rages on, here in Pittsburgh, Ukrainians are offering colorful signs of hope.
On Sunday, St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie held their 54th annual Pysanky sale.
Ukrainian eggs called Pysanky are decorated with traditional folk designs and written on using beeswax.
The eggs symbolize peace, life, and rebirth, which are welcomed sentiments during a time of war.
The church also held special collections to raise money for the war efforts in Ukraine.