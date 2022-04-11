PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summertime can be a challenge for families when it comes to filling the void left by school — and many times, that’s where summer camps come in.

With many options and questions, John Shumway went digging for answers to help you when decision time arrives.

With the pandemic firmly behind us, the calls are coming in.

“Hey, are you gonna have kids, are you gonna have camp?”

Lindon Fowler’s Seneca Hills Camp near Franklin is ready to roll.

“Everybody’s ready for the regular summer camp to return,” Fowler said.

At Greg Davis’ Pine Springs Camp in the Laurel Highlands, they’re also anxious to welcome back the kids.

“It’s just really fun for them and I think so needed at this time,” Davis said.

For the day camps in the Allegheny County Parks, officials say they’ve never been busier since the start of the pandemic.

Andy Grobe says the natural component of camps is critical.

“Our product is nature and in the outdoors, and you know, we have great facilities to accommodate that,” Grobe said.

Summer camps are a great place for children to stretch their bodies and minds, and also serve as a place where they can enjoy friendships and teamwork and learn how to build community.

While camps may be back in full swing, inflation and rising costs are taking it’s bite, however.

“Just looking at a utility bill here and it’s almost 100% more,” Davis said.

Fowler says inflation is likely going to have an impact primarily on food costs and paper products.

When deciding whether or not to send your child to summer camp, the decision of how much camping is the right amount is one that you’ll have to make.

“Not every kid is ready to go for a whole week or two weeks of camp,” Davis said.

There are day camps to consider, like those in the Allegheny County Parks.

“Outdoor summer camps are a great way to just enjoy nature and meet a lot of different kids in your area,” Grobe said.

Even the camps that offer week-long camping have a variety, like Pine Springs features a range of ages, number of days, and even different experiences

Variety is also the allure at Seneca Hills.

“To give our kids the chance to to experience new things is is a great benefit I think, in the long run,” Fowler said.

Summer may seem like a long way off, but many camps are starting to see their lists fill up.

“We’re starting to fill up on some camps now,” Davis said.

“We are already at about 65% of our goal for the summer,” Fowler said.

“We’re right in the heart of it. You know, I’m not saying they’re too late. Absolutely not. We can definitely take those registrations but the sooner the better,” Grobe said.

When it comes to costs, the week-long day camps may run in the $100 or slightly more range, while week-long camps can be $400 to $600.

For more information on camping ideas and for additional resources, click here.