By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Graduate students at the University of Pittsburgh are offering free tax help ahead of filing deadline day.
Students from the Katz Graduate School of Business are ready to help people who make less than $57,000 a year file their 2021 returns.
The free help runs through Saturday.
They’re encouraging people to make an appointment ahead of the last-minute rush.
Details include:
Dates: Feb. 4 through April 15, 2022
Location: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Classroom A, 4400 Forbes Ave.
Appointments: For face-to-face or drop-off, schedule by calling 211 or visiting pa211sw.org. For virtual help, go to GetYourRefund.org.