By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County mother accused of abusing her child is now in custody.

Danielle Thompson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other counts after state police said their baby suffered brain injuries as a result of abuse. The child's father, Matthew Davis, is also facing charges.
Thompson was previously charged in 2019 with leaving her two other children in apartment investigators said was a mess. Police said the little boy’s home in the latest case was the same.