CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The child's father is also facing charges.
Filed Under:Child Abuse, Child Abuse Charges, Danielle Thompson, Local TV, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County mother accused of abusing her child is now in custody.

READ MORE: Forward Township Votes To Disband Police Department

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Girl From Pennsylvania Swept Over North Carolina Waterfall

Danielle Thompson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other counts after state police said their baby suffered brain injuries as a result of abuse. The child’s father, Matthew Davis, is also facing charges.

MORE NEWS: President Biden Announces New Regulations On Ghost Guns

Thompson was previously charged in 2019 with leaving her two other children in apartment investigators said was a mess. Police said the little boy’s home in the latest case was the same.