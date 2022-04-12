By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh star threw the first pitch at PNC Park for the Pirates’ home opener.
Joe Manganiello throwing out the first pitch on #412Day?
Only in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/zweAS60QhZ
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 12, 2022
Joe Manganiello threw out the first pitch on Tuesday before the game against the Chicago Cubs. The Mt. Lebanon native tossed the ceremonial pitch to pitcher David Bednar. The pitch sailed above the strike zone, but Manganiello still received a nice ovation from the home fans.
Thank you to the Pittsburgh @Pirates for allowing me the honor of throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day 2022 back home at PNC. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/NTgWFf32Ab
— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) April 12, 2022
The movie star’s career has taken him from Carnegie Mellon University to California, but Manganiello always reps the 412.
“Thank you to the Pittsburgh @Pirates for allowing me the honor of throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day 2022 back home at PNC. #LetsGoBucs,” Manganiello tweeted.
The Pirates lost 2-1 to the Cubs.