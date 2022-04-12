By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BELL ACRES, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Bell Acres are investigating after they said a man claiming to be from a phone company tried to get into a resident’s home.READ MORE: Landslide Closes Route 88
Police said a resident told them that a man who said he was from a phone company came to their home on Witherow Road Tuesday morning between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.READ MORE: Port Authority Taking Safety Precautions In Wake Of NYC Subway Attack
The man told the resident that he needed to get inside to change over the phone lines, police said.
He was described as a man in his 20s with dirty blond hair and a small build. He was wearing a baseball hat at the time, police said.MORE NEWS: Inflation Worries Keep Some From Retiring And Have Others Returning To Work
Anybody who saw anything is asked to call Allegheny County dispatch at 412-741-3010.