By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The person who was struck by a car last week while trying to cross busy McKnight Road has died.
The pedestrian died from her injuries last Thursday, Ross Township Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said. It was a day after the accident.
McKnight Road southbound was closed at the Babcock Boulevard off-ramp for a few hours as police investigated the crash.
The woman was not using the crosswalk when she was hit, police said.
Police do not anticipate filing any charges. They said no foul play or intoxication is suspected by the driver.
The name and age of the pedestrian have not been released.