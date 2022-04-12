PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital overnight following a violent crash outside the Liberty Tunnels.
The inbound lanes of the tunnel were closed for nearly two hours.
Just after 4 a.m., the vehicle involved in the crash was towed away.
One vehicle was involved in the crash just after 2:00 a.m.
A male passenger was taken to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.
Pittsburgh Police’s Collision Investigation Unit was on scene investigating.
