By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.READ MORE: 5 Teenagers Killed, 2 Adults Injured In Pennsylvania House Fire
READ MORE: Crews Called To U.S. Steel Tower For Fire
La’niere Little was last seen Saturday in the Northview Heights area around 7 p.m., police said. He left wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and white shoes.
Police describe him as 5-foot-8 with black braided hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Brighton Heights area, police said.
MORE NEWS: Landslide Closes Route 88 In Washington County
Police are searching for a missing 15 year-old boy.
La'niere Little was last seen in the Northview area on Saturday, April 9 at around 7 p.m.
He left wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.
Info? Call (412) 323-7141.
More here ➡️https://t.co/ZyHm0kqLXH pic.twitter.com/BVt7z7FkYB
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 13, 2022
Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141.