PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

La’niere Little was last seen Saturday in the Northview Heights area around 7 p.m., police said. He left wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and white shoes.

Police describe him as 5-foot-8 with black braided hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Brighton Heights area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141.