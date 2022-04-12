PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is 412 day! It’s also the home opener for the Pirates. The weather will be pleasant for the game with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at that time.

Today: Rain ends by 7a for most of area. Dry and warmer today.

Alert: No First Alert Weather days are likely over the next week even with several rain chances.

Aware: Later this week, we will see sunset times pass 8 p.m.

Through April 11, Pittsburgh is off to the tenth wettest start to the year on record that stretches all the way back to 1871.

I have skies either overcast or mostly cloudy for first pitch.

Temperatures shouldn’t move that much for the game, remaining around 65 degrees.

Yesterday we saw an additional quarter inch of rain falling in Pittsburgh.

For the year Pittsburgh has now seen 13.2” of rain.

That’s the tenth wettest start on record and the most to start the year since 2018 (16.25”).

We also saw more rain to start the year in 2011. Obviously, all were top ten starts to the year.

Looking ahead we still have plenty of chances for rain. I counted 6 individual chances for rain from now through Easter morning.

It will be tough not to see measurable precipitation on pretty much every day through Saturday even with relatively low rain chances on most days.

The best chance for rain currently comes in early Thursday as a cool front slides through.

Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out with general thunderstorms being possible. Severe weather is not likely to occur.

