PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a big day in the city of Pittsburgh as the Pirates will welcome fans back into PNC Park as the team holds its home opener against the Chicago Cubs.

It’s been a rough couple of years at PNC Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed so many lives, including those in the sports world.

Now that things are feeling more normal, there are exciting things happening at PNC Park — aimed at enhancing the fan experience.

Later this afternoon, just before 4:15, the Pirates will take on the Cubs.

Fans are encouraged to park in the Golden Triangle, in one of 8 different Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages.

PNC Park officials are also encouraging fans to download the MLB Ballpark app, which will allow you to check in, get rewards, and access exclusive content.

In addition, PNC Park is operating on a cashless basis. Reverse ATM’s will be accessible at the park, allowing you to convert cash into the form of a prepaid card.

When you get inside the park, you’ll notice some new improvements that have been made ahead of the 2022 season.

The stadium’s old gameday security building has been converted into The Bullpen — a gathering spot for fans with drink rails, seating, TV’s, and a great view of the field.

More gameday entertainment options have been added for children, with the play area in right field featuring life-size bobbleheads, a climber shaped like a pirate ship, and more.

Stay with KDKA for more updates on the Pirates’ home opener in our later newscasts.