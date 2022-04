By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the man they say recently broke into a home and sexually assaulted a teenager.

Police say Robert Huggins broke into a home on Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights last month.

The 14-year-old girl told police she was sleeping on the couch when Huggins broke in.

She said he had a ski mask on.

Police say Huggins had broken into several homes around the area that day.

Huggins’ fingerprints were allegedly found at one of the homes.