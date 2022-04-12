PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the tragic attack on a subway in New York on Tuesday, KDKA asked the Port Authority about safety precautions.

Thousands of people take the T each day to their destinations.

“Pretty often. I work over at the stadium,” Jim Pryor said on his way to work.

Only a handful of T stops are below ground like a true subway. Those stops are in busier areas like downtown or the North Shore.

The Port Authority said it works with Homeland Security to keep riders safe from attacks. The transit agency is aware of what happened in New York Tuesday and is taking precautions. It would not go into specific details, in case the New York attack is part of a larger coordinated effort.

“It’s seems pretty safe to me,” Theresa Bronowicz said while waiting for the T.

Port Authority did confirm that in working with Homeland Security, they are in more contact after an attack like Tuesday’s.

Riders are advised to be aware of their surroundings. If you see something, say something.

“I’m concerned for safety. I look around to see when I get on and when I get off,” Bronowicz said.

To this point, Pittsburgh has never had a situation to the degree of what happened in New York, and the Port Authority wants to keep it that way. There are four underground stops: Gateway Center, Steel Plaza, Wood Street and the North Side. In going past a few of them on Tuesday, KDKA did not see any extra security.

“Sometimes the buses are not always that safe, but I feel real safe on the subways,” Pryor said.

Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald were not available for comment. Police in Pittsburgh and other municipalities where the T runs deferred all questions to the Port Authority. It wants to remind riders that safety is its biggest priority.