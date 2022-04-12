By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District, authorities said.
Pittsburgh police said Tuesday that two men are in critical condition, while one man is in stable condition.
Emergency officials are in the area of Wylie Avenue and Mahon Street for the shooting, police said. Some homes and cars in the area were also hit.
Police and @PghEMS are in the area of Wylie Ave and Mahon Street for a reported shooting. PIO is on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/dFbNMQe94C
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 12, 2022
