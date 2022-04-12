CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Emergency officials are in the area of Wylie Avenue and Mahon Street for the shooting
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, authorities said.

Pittsburgh police said Tuesday that two men are in critical condition, while one man is in stable condition.

Emergency officials are in the area of Wylie Avenue and Mahon Street for the shooting, police said. Some homes and cars in the area were also hit.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.