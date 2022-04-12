By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Landslide Closes Route 88 In Washington County
Officials said there were no injuries or entrapment in the building on Grant Street. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.READ MORE: Port Authority Taking Safety Precautions In Wake Of NYC Subway Attack
“Fire is contained within the restaurant kitchen space and is knocked down,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.
.@PghFireFighters are on scene for a fire in the US Steel Tower In Grant Street. Firefighters implemented the high-rise plan per protocol.
Fire is contained within the restaurant kitchen space and is knocked down.
Watch here for updates. pic.twitter.com/rAOEHh8MSE
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 13, 2022
Pittsburgh Public Safety said firefighters implemented a high-rise plan per protocol. The fire was declared under control after 8:30 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Inflation Worries Keep Some From Retiring And Have Others Returning To Work
UPDATE 2:
The 3-alarm fire at the US Steel Tower building was declared under control just after 8:30 p.m.
It was contained to the first floor restaurant. There were no injuries reported.
The Fire Investigation Unit will determine the exact cause of the fire. https://t.co/6Z093WBpmN pic.twitter.com/Ydirx6v2Gd
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 13, 2022
Officials are now investigating the cause.