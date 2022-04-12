CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Officials said there were no injuries or entrapment.
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, U.S. Steel Tower

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Landslide Closes Route 88 In Washington County

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Officials said there were no injuries or entrapment in the building on Grant Street. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Port Authority Taking Safety Precautions In Wake Of NYC Subway Attack

“Fire is contained within the restaurant kitchen space and is knocked down,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said firefighters implemented a high-rise plan per protocol. The fire was declared under control after 8:30 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Inflation Worries Keep Some From Retiring And Have Others Returning To Work

Officials are now investigating the cause.