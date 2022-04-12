By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A police chase ended with a crash involving a bus and three other cars in Washington County.
Troopers said they attempted to pull over a driver in North Franklin Township who was wanted on a warrant, but the driver allegedly took off.
The driver is accused of leading troopers on a chase that ended when the driver hit a Freedom Transit bus and three other cars at the intersection of Beau and North Main streets in the city of Washington.
Photos of the car that hit the bus show a dark-colored Subaru with heavy damage to its front.
Freedom Transit said the bus sustained minor bumper damage but is back in service. A driver and passenger were on the bus at the time but weren't injured.
There’s no word on if police took the driver into custody, or what the driver was wanted for.