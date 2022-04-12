SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is behind bars after police said she attacked another woman with a baseball bat and ran her over several times.

Witnesses said Nicole Moore attacked and ran down the victim because she took a cell phone video of Moore’s child left alone in a car. A friend told KDKA-TV that the victim, Tiara Stout, is in the hospital recovering.

According to police, Stout was concerned about the welfare of a child allegedly left sitting in a car for more than 20 minutes.

“Nicole shows up. She comes outside, she starts going crazy and screaming at Tiara,” the friend said.

According to police, Moore then attacked Stout.

“She starts hitting Tiara with a baseball bat,” the friend said.

Moore then allegedly got into her car. What happened next horrified onlookers.

“She tried to run out of the away. That’s when Nicole catches Tiara, drags her 100 feet, backs up and drags her back 100 feet,” Stout’s friend said.

Moore drove away, leaving Stout to her fate. The woman KDKA-TV spoke to then ran to her injured friend.

“She just said she didn’t want to die. She said please call someone, she didn’t want to die,” she said.

Stout has a broken lower back, a crushed pelvis and multiple spinal fractures, her friend said.

Police captured Moore shortly after the incident, which happened on Pittsburgh Street on Monday night. She is in the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and other felonies.