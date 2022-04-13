ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — After 38 years of serving students as a janitor, Gino Stephens is retiring from Margaret Ross Elementary.

“Today is probably a little bittersweet because we’re excited for him to retire. But we know we’re losing the best leader here at the school,” third-grade teacher Patty Jo Glatz said.

Stephens said retiring isn’t something he wanted to do, but it’s the right time.

“I really didn’t want to retire because I miss the kids,” said Stephens. “I miss the lifestyle and being with these kids keeps me young.”

He said the students and teachers he has come across have made an everlasting impact on him.

“Working, enduring it and being with the kids, I’ve just learned to love it,” he said.

Stephens has made an impact on them, too. Students and teachers left letters and drawings for him on Wednesday. They also dressed like him.

They said it’s not only his tireless work ethic that makes him stand out but the smile he brings to everybody, especially when he starts singing their favorite song, “Domenic the Donkey.”

“I just love when he sings ‘Domenic the Donkey’ at lunch and all my friends have fun with him,” third-grader Violet Weber said.

From his lunchtime singing to his spotless floors that he comes in two hours early to clean every day, Stephens said there is not one thing he won’t miss about the school.

“I like the kids and the kids like me and I do whatever I can for them,” said Stephens. “I do it because I see the enjoyment, how they like it and how the kids go crazy.”

The students said he is somebody they will never forget.

“He’s just really special to everyone, and we’re really truly going to miss him when he leaves,” said Weber.