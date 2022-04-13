PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is getting ready for Easter with this two-part series!

Crepes with Bananas and Nutella

Crepe Batter:

— 1 cup all purpose flour

— 1 tablespoon sugar

— 1 ½ cups milk

— 3 eggs

— Nutella

— Sliced Bananas

— Confectioner’s Sugar

Directions:

For the Crepes:

In a medium mixing bowl or in the jar of a blender, combine the flour and sugar. Add the milk, and eggs and mix well. Refrigerate the batter for 1 hour.

To make crepes: Preheat a crepe pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and coat the pan with a small amount of melted butter. Remove the batter from the refrigerator. Coat the pan with about ¼ cup of batter, cook until the edges start to brown, then flip the crepe. Cook for 10 more seconds and remove from the pan. Keep warm while cooking the remaining crepes. Stack crepes in between layers of parchment paper between each crepe. Use as directed in recipe.

Yield: Approximately 12 crepes

Filling:

Spread 1 tablespoon Nutella over top half of each crêpe followed by eight to ten (thinly sliced) banana slices. Fold crêpes into quarters. . Dust with confectioner’s sugar and serve immediately. Allow 2 crepes per serving.

Serves: 6

Dessert Crepes

Crepe Batter:

— 1 cup all purpose flour

— 1 tablespoon sugar

— 1 ½ cups milk

— 3 eggs

Directions:

For the Crepes:

In a medium mixing bowl or in the jar of a blender, combine the flour and sugar. Add the milk, and eggs and mix well. Refrigerate the batter for 1 hour.

To make crepes: Preheat a crepe pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and coat the pan with a small amount of melted butter. Remove the batter from the refrigerator. Coat the pan with about ¼ cup of batter, cook until the edges start to brown, then flip the crepe. Cook for 10 more seconds and remove from the pan. Keep warm while cooking the remaining crepes. Stack crepes in between layers of parchment paper between each crepe. Use as directed in recipe.

Yield: Approximately 12 crepes

Lemon Raspberry Crepes

— Raspberry Jam or Preserves

— Lemon Curd

— Confectioner’s Sugar

Directions:

Spread a little raspberry jam or preserves and purchased lemon curd on warm crepes and fold into triangles. Dust with confectioner’s sugar and serve immediately. Allow 2 crepes per serving.

Serves: 6