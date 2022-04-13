HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Republican race for governor is getting unexpected attention when former President Trump intervened with some strong comments.

Washington County Republican chair Dave Ball has seen a lot in politics, but the latest in the Republican primary for governor was a surprise.

“I personally have never seen anything like that,” Ball told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday.

Ball was referring to a most unusual move by former President Trump who attacked one of the nine GOP candidates for governor — his own appointee for U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia, Bill McSwain.

In a statement, Trump said: “One person in Pennsylvania who I will not be endorsing is Bill McSwain for governor. He was the U.S. Attorney who did absolutely nothing on the massive election fraud that took place in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth … Do not vote for Bill McSwain, a coward, who let our country down. He knew what was happening and let it go.”

McSwain would not appear on camera but issued his own response.

“I’m proud of my record as U.S. Attorney. I’ve prosecuted and put people behind bars who committed voter fraud and put rioters and looters in jail. When I’m governor, we’re going to get back to a voting system that everyone has confidence in, and that begins with repealing the unconstitutional Act 77 that Doug Mastriano voted for,” wrote McSwain.

“Now the president injecting himself by going after one of the folks who is in the race, I think is going to certainly mix things up even further,” says Sam DeMarco, Allegheny County Republican Party chair.

DeMarco sees five top-tier Republican candidates with money or base support, including former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano, Delaware businessman Dave White, Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman, and McSwain.

McSwain, says DeMarco, was gaining traction with voters.

“He was climbing in the polls. Now all of a sudden with the president coming out against him, it will be interesting to see how many of the people that were supporting him will be affected by the president’s non-endorsement,” says DeMarco.

Neither DeMarco nor Ball have any idea if Trump will endorse one of the others, but with less than five weeks to go, expect the unexpected from Trump.

“I don’t really know why he is so intent on being involved in Pennsylvania politics right now,” says Ball.

Last weekend, Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. On Tuesday, he attacked McSwain, a Republican candidate for governor, and then Trump encouraged Corman, who had decided to drop out of the governor’s race, to stay in it.

“On a phone conversation he and I had, he encouraged me to stay in the race. When you get encouragement like that, that tells you maybe you should give it a second thought,” Corman told KDKA’s Jon Delano on Wednesday.

The call from Trump came just hours after Corman had filed this petition in court to withdraw from the governor’s race.

Delano: “So you’re back in this race because President Trump asked you to stay in this race?”

Corman: “He encouraged me. We’ve been able to develop a friendship over the last few months. I was able to play golf with him. It was a lot of fun.”

“When he encouraged me and said, ‘Jake, you got to stay in the race. Keep fighting. Keep fighting for the people of Pennsylvania,'” said Corman.

Delano: “Did President Trump say he was going to endorse you?”

Corman: “No, he didn’t say that. I want to be very clear about that. He may someday endorse someone in this race. That will be a decision he will make.”

DeMarco says Trump’s endorsement could make a difference in a crowded field with nine candidates, which in addition to the five listed above also includes former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, Harrisburg political strategist Charlie Gerow and Dr. Nche Zama.

Ball says that while Trump himself is popular, his endorsement of Oz may weaken the value of future endorsements.

“You have to ask why, and if that’s kind of a strange endorsement, then how much does the next one mean?” says Ball. “He [Trump] is at the point potentially of losing some political credibility on some of these things.”

Nobody can predict Trump’s next move, but the May 17 Republican primary is shaping up to be a good test of the former president’s influence with Republican voters in this state.

