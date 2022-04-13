MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – Two Duquesne Light workers were taken to the hospital after they were shocked by a power line in McCandless.

After a power surge Wednesday, neighbors said they ran outside to find an unconscious Duquesne Light employee.

One neighbor said he saw a woman, who is a nurse, giving CPR to an employee who had been working on a newly installed power pole on Brandywine Drive.

He asked if she needed help giving the worker CPR, but she said she was okay. He said that woman continued chest compressions until McCandless police arrived with a defribralator.

The neighbor said an ambulance took the worker away to the hospital.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller confirmed two employees were hospitalized. Duquesne Light and OSHA are investigating.

The company’s website shows a power outage in McCandless affecting more than 500 customers.

Police couldn’t provide an update on the two workers’ conditions.

UPDATE ⬇️ I just talked to a neighbor who ran up the street to find a Duquesne Light worker unconscious. Another neighbor, who is a nurse, was doing CPR. He tells me an ambulance later took the man away to the hospital after police arrived with a defibrillator @KDKA https://t.co/2S5g9iJLX4 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) April 13, 2022

