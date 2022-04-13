By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County’s giant slide at Mammoth Park is in the middle of another lawsuit.
A fourth woman now claims the slide caused her significant injuries when she visited the park.
According to the Tribune-Review, the New York woman suffered leg and foot injuries after riding the slide in Mt. Pleasant Township.
She claims many people have been hurt on the slides and that the county hasn’t done anything about it.
The county closed the slides in 2020 after injuries were reported. They were reopened in 2021 after new safety features were added.