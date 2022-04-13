By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gus and YiaYia’s ice ball cart is open for the season.

The Pittsburgh institution has been in business for 88 years. Ninety-year-old Gus Kalaris took over the business from his father in the 50s and he’s been serving up ice balls and snacks on the North Side ever since.

Kalaris says while they had to raise some prices a little bit this year, he wants a trip to the cart to be affordable for everyone.

“We had to go up this year. We went up a quarter on a few things. But for eight years we never raised the price, and people always said, ‘why don’t you raise the price?’ I said, ‘well, because it’s a family thing.’ I mean, you go to the Dairy Queen or ice cream places, you’re looking at three, four people going, it’s $25,” Kalaris said.

He says as long as the weather cooperates, they’ll be out there every day this summer.