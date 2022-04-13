By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many local communities are struggling to keep guns out of the hands of the youth.

It’s a problem they are facing in the Hill District almost daily.

Residents said they are tired of hearing gunshots because they know one day an innocent child will get caught in the crossfire. One woman said she moved her family out of the Hill District to get her children out of harm’s way.

“Put the guns down and put up the fists or walk away,” said Kalia, who works in the Hill District. “Nobody knows how to just walk away from situations.”

She works at a day care in the Hill District and used to live in the area. She said she moved her three children away to give them a better life.

She said the violence has gotten so bad lately that the day care workers fear letting the children out to play.

Just this week, a 19-year-old was shot and killed on Bedford Avenue. On Tuesday afternoon, three people were shot. Shortly after that, a woman was carjacked on Bedford Avenue.

People who live here said this has to stop.

“It’s not about a town meeting,” resident LaVaughn Johnson said. “It’s not about having a vigil after the fact. It’s about taking care of it right now.”

“It’s time to grow up and put it to a cease and have a good community,” David Booth said. “We want to go to Homewood, and Homewood come here. We just want it like it was back in the day.”