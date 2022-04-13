MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — A popular attraction at a Westmoreland County park is in the crosshairs once again.

A woman from New York is suing Westmoreland County claiming she was hurt on the Mammoth Park slides in Mount Pleasant. The latest lawsuit says they are dangerous and the county needs to be held accountable.

The slides are 100-foot stainless steel chutes, and they can be intimidating for the uninitiated.

“It’s actually the first time I’ve gone down it. It’s very jerky, quite fast,” said Rex Porter

Elizabeth Porter and her brother, Rex, took to the park and faired well for the most part.

“You could get hurt going down,” Elizabeth said Wednesday.

Since opening in the summer of 2020, injuries allegedly suffered while using the slides have prompted four lawsuits against Westmoreland County, claiming the $1.1 million slides are unsafe. Each court filing lists injuries including broken noses, ribs, collar bones, ankles and spirits.

Hannah Reed said she sees how someone could get hurt.

“It depends on how you handle it and go down it,” Reed said.

The county actually resigned the slides by adding curves to slow riders down. The county declined to comment on the latest lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.