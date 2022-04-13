By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in Homewood South.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call for a man shot in the 7300 block of Idlewild Street on Wednesday evening, police said.
First responders found the victim inside a home. He was shot in the stomach and leg. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said a vehicle with possibly two people inside fled the area after the shooting. There are no arrests at this time.