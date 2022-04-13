By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another television show will soon start production in the Pittsburgh area.
The second season of the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" will be filmed around Pittsburgh.
Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, the series is set in Kingstown, Michigan, where the economy is rooted in the prison there. Season one was shot in Ontario, Canada.
Paramount+ owns KDKA-TV.