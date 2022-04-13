By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A man was shot and killed in Duquesne on Wednesday morning.
According to a release from Allegheny County Police, just before 8:30 a.m., county 911 was alerted to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Orchard Park Avenue.
Once first responders made their way to the incident, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives began an investigation.
They're asking anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
