HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will now decide if a man should serve life in prison for a deadly crash.
Demetrius Coleman is in prison for a Thanksgiving Day crash in North Versailles that happened five years ago.
The crash took the lives of a family of three.
Under state law, anyone convicted for third-degree murder who has previously been convicted of murder or voluntary manslaughter must serve life in prison.
According to a report from the Trib, the two sides are debating the word “previously.”