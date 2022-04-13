By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

BOSTON (KDKA) – Will the Penguins be headlining yet another NHL Winter Classic?

According to NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes, the Penguins will be headed to Boston to take on the Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

In a tweet, Weekes said the game will be played on January 2nd.

The Penguins last played outdoors in 2019 when they played the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stadium Series at Lincoln Financial Field.

In fact, the inaugural Winter Classic was played in 2008, and the Penguins headlined the matchup along with the Buffalo Sabres.

That game was played at Ralph Wilson Stadium and went to a shootout, with the captain Sidney Crosby scoring the winner.

In 2011, the Penguins hosted the Winter Classic at Heinz Field, which subsequently became the first Winter Classic played in primetime because of inclement weather.

The Capitals won 3-1 and that game marked the beginning of Sidney Crosby’s nearly two-year battle with a concussion.

